Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Purchases A$42,000.00 in Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Free Report) insider Richard Crookes acquired 14,000,000 shares of Vital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,378.38).

Vital Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vital Metals Company Profile

Vital Metals Limited develops and explores for rare earths projects in Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Germany, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project located in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, as well as owns interests in the Wigu Hill project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

