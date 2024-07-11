Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML) Insider Purchases A$42,000.00 in Stock

Vital Metals Limited (ASX:VML – Get Free Report) insider Richard Crookes acquired 14,000,000 shares of Vital Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($28,378.38).
Vital Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Vital Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Metals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.