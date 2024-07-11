Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 1,357.1% in June

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,357.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,488. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.