Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Voestalpine Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of VLPNY opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.40.
About Voestalpine
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Beaten Down Pharmaceuticals With Catalysts for Higher Prices
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple Stock: Missed Opportunity or Just Getting Started?
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.