Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Voestalpine Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLPNY opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.