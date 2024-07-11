Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOXR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 169,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,004. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.02. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.50%.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

About Vox Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vox Royalty by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 2,505,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

