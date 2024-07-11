Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vox Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VOXR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 169,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,004. The company has a market cap of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.02. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.
Vox Royalty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.50%.
Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty
About Vox Royalty
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vox Royalty
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.