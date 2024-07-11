Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

