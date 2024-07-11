Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $495.73

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $495.73 and last traded at $495.73, with a volume of 10655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $485.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.58 and its 200 day moving average is $432.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 263.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $90,714,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $64,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

