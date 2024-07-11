WBI Investments LLC Sells 12,771 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 214,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 106,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,553. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

