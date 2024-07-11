WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $719,000. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $11.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.71. 3,918,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,078,013. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.