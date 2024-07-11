Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in June

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of WTHVF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 62,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.23.
About Westhaven Gold
