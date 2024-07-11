Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 90.1% in June

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTHVF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 62,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

