Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.64. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of C$400.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total transaction of C$6,934,433.00. Insiders sold a total of 151,660 shares of company stock worth $11,281,465 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.