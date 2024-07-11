WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864 with 993,701,859,243.4863 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008474 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $20,892,694.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

