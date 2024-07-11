Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 224595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

