WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.91

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $44.83, with a volume of 15704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

