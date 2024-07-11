WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.33

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 34212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,291,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,003,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

