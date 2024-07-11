Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

NYSE:WK opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,767,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 21.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

