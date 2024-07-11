World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $142.48 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00043979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000115 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,381,211 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

