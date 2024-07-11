WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.01

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 201,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 53,292 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

