Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 236,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.