Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,300 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 877,100 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

ZAPP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,635. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

