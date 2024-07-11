Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69.89 ($0.90), with a volume of 33967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.10 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.84. The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

