16,374 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WGO traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

