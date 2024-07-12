2,002 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

MKL stock traded up $22.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,596.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,594.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,509.32. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

