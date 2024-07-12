5,709 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by Concord Investment Counsel Inc.

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,595. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

