57,145 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Acquired by Concord Investment Counsel Inc.

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for 1.4% of Concord Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 96,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,303. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

