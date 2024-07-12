abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Shares Up 0.3%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.34. 101,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 332,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter worth $198,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

