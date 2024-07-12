Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 51835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Adecco Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

