Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Buys 24,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

AAV stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,741. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.99. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

