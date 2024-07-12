Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Buys 24,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.91 per share, with a total value of C$237,919.20.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
AAV stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,741. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.99. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.02 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
