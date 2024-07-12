Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.