Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,880,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RSPT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 76,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,394. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.