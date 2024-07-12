Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $272.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

