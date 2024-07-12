Advisory Alpha LLC Has $660,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,676,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 103.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 150,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,160.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.21. 120,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,282. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

