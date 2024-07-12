Advisory Alpha LLC Has $724,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 178.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $261.00. The company had a trading volume of 730,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,776. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

