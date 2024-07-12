Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.94. The company had a trading volume of 258,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A Rising Wedge Pattern Signals Reversal for This Stock
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.