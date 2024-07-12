Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 157,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.94. The company had a trading volume of 258,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.