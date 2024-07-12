Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $394,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $52,996,537. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

