Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 38 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.59 on Friday, reaching $600.75. 92,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $608.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

