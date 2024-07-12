Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 69 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.01. 8,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.50.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

