Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.27.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

