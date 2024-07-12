Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 20,617 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,421,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FMAT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 6,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.