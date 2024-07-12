Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 365,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,935,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 81,101 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.