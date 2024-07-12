Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

