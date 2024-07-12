Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 236,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,774. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.