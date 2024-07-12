Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.42. The company had a trading volume of 332,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,774. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

