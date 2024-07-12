Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 8,738 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XMHQ traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.89. 751,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,082. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

