Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.30. The stock had a trading volume of 57,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,081. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

