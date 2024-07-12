Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after buying an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,224. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $307.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.60 and its 200-day moving average is $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

