aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $276.32 million and $19.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.