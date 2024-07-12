AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Sells $1,669,792.41 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.