Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $277.38 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010251 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.