Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

