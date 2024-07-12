Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) versus The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Financial Analysis

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A The Glimpse Group -216.98% -154.35% -95.08%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Technology Group $1.11 million 35.27 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $13.48 million 1.39 -$28.56 million ($1.51) -0.68

This table compares Alpha Technology Group and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alpha Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Glimpse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Technology Group and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 761.17%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal; XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

